WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department SWAT team arrested two individuals on North 6th Street Wednesday night.

Shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, WFPD SWAT served a narcotics search warrant to a residence in the 1400 block of North 6th Street.

Two people were arrested from the residence.

According to witnesses on scene, the SWAT team deployed gas into the home before making the arrests.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more.