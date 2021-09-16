WFPD: SWAT on scene after suspect barricades himself in residence on 8th Street

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department and the Special Weapons and Tactics division are on the scene where a suspect believed to be in possession of a firearm has barricaded himself inside a residence.

Officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a call for an assault Thursday, September 16 at about 7:39 a.m. in the 2500 block of 8th Street.

According to authorities, a 17-year-old male came to the residence on 8th Street and hit his mother.

Police said the mother alleges the son has a gun in the house.

WFPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper said the assault victim, the mother of the suspect, was able to leave the residence and call authorities.

Sgt. Eipper said WFPD officers have surrounded the residence and set up a perimeter in the neighborhood, and that SWAT is also on the scene.

Sgt. Eipper said the mother was not injured in the assault.

No arrests have been made at this time. We have a crew on the scene working to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as they become available.