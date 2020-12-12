WFPD takes to social media to recruit new officers

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police Department officials are looking for new officers to join their ranks and they’re coming up with creative ways to attract potential recruits.

From TV commercials to social media ads, the department is hoping to shine a different spotlight on the need for more Texomans willing to serve their community.

Patrolling the streets with Wichita Police Sergeant Charlie Eipper today, he said that there is no better way to serve your community than by wearing the uniform.

“What we have been doing is trying to find variety. Showing that everybody sees patrol cars and patrol officers out there. Even motorcycle guys. But really don’t know what we do,” Sgt. Eipper said.

From 911 calls to traffic stops to car accidents, Sergeant Eipper said part of the job is being able to quickly change gears and lend a helping hand when needed.

“That’s actually one of our crash investigators. I was actually thinking of dropping by there,” said Sgt. Eipper said.

Stopping by the scene of a car accident, officer Douglas shaw was doing what he said makes his job so special. Being able to help those in times of crisis.

Officer David Shaw said that he has “lived here for over 20 years. This is a great community to live in. So I just wanted to be a part of the community.”

Whether on the streets or behind the scenes, the Wichita Police Department Facebook ads show serving can happen in many different ways.

Which is why this recruiting campaign aims at everyone interested in law enforcement.

If you’re interested in joining the Wichita Falls Police Department, click here.