WFPD taking applications for 42nd Citizens Police Academy

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department is now taking applications for the 42nd Citizens Police Academy.

Classes are once a week between Feb. 24 and May 18.

Participants will learn more about crime scene investigations, what it’s like behind the wheel of a police cruiser and may even help solve some crimes.

Then, at the end of the class, graduates will receive a Citizens Police Academy certificate.

This is a great opportunity to see what the men and women in blue do for our community

Click here for the application for those interested.