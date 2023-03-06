WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – After learning the report of an abduction last week in Wichita Falls was made up, parents may feel relieved, but police say it’s not a reason to let their guard down.

Abductions can happen to anyone, anywhere, and at any time.

It’s easy to fall into believing that it can’t happen to you, or at least anyone you know, but it can.

The Wichita Falls Police Department tells us the basics of what you can do to keep kids safe.

“The way I personally, and I’m sure the rest of us in the department are, the kids in this city are our kids, and we want to take care of them. So, never be afraid to approach an officer. That’s a good thing to tell our kids out there. Look for us, come to us for help,” Wichita Falls Police Department Sgt. Charlie Eipper said.

Child abductions are real and happen every day.

“Don’t speak to strangers, don’t approach them, when somebody is calling you to a vehicle or saying ‘hey, I have something for you,’ just walk away. Try to find a group of three or more folks that you can walk with, that’s going to help a lot,” Eipper said.

Chief of Police of City View ISD Kyle Collier helps look over many kids who may walk home and agrees completely that children can never let their guard down.

“We do have a large population of students who walk home every day. They need to walk in groups so that they can look after each other, watch out for each other,” Collier said. “I would also as a parent, alert a neighbor in the area and let them know, ‘hey my child is walking home from school every day.’ Especially if that person, that neighbor is retired and can afford the opportunity to be kind of a lookout for that child,” Collier said.

Eipper also recommends more residents and businesses sign up with the Safe Cam Program to give police more eyes on possible crime scenes.

“I think the more that it’s promoted it can actually deter some crime when people realize, not only does everyone have a cell phone these days but everyone is getting the ring, and other types of security cameras,” Eipper said.

Keeping our community stronger and safer, with the help of each other.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The WFPD said the girl who made the false report on Friday about an alleged abduction attempt in the Memorial Stadium parking lot will face charges.

For more information on the SafeCam Program and how to register, just click here.