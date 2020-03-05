WFPD: Teen charged with felony for stealing mom’s car

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls teen is charged with a felony after police said he stole his mom’s car.

Calvin Hauptman, 17, is charged with unauthorized use a vehicle. His bond is set at $5000.

Police said they responded to a report of a vehicle burglary at around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A little over an hour later at 3:46 a.m., officers saw a 2006 ford 500 that matched the description of the vehicle given.

Police pulled over the driver who identified himself as Hauptman.

Hauptman told officers that he had never had a driver’s license.

Due to bad weather, Hauptman’s mom was called to pick him up to which she then said she wanted to press charges.

Hauptman’s mother said he never had permission to use the vehicle.