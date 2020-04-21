WFPD: Teen jailed after allegedly resisting arrest for a third violation of shelter-in-place order

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls teen is behind bars after police said he resisted arrest after receiving a third citation for violating the city’s shelter-in-place order.

Ruben Loa, Jr., 18, is charged with resisting arrest and violation of the shelter-in-place order. At last check, he is still in Wichita County Jail with bonds totaling just under $3,000. Loa was arrested Monday afternoon in the 3100 block of Old Iowa Park Road after police said two separate businesses asked him to be barred. Police said a laundromat employee told them they wanted Loa barred because he had used the sink to take a bath and left a mess.

Officers said they found Loa at a nearby Dollar General, where an employee also wanted him barred after browsing the store for over 45 minutes without making a purchase.

During their investigation, police said Loa attempted to walk away from the detaining officers, but the officers told Loa he wasn’t able to leave, since he’d violated the shelter-in-place order for a third time.

Officers said Loa began to resist being placed into the police car by holding onto the sides and trying to kick and head butt officers.

Since it was Loa’s third shelter-in-place violation, he was booked into jail, and a resisting arrest charge was tacked on.

Sunday, April 19, just a day earlier, Loa received a shelter-in-place citation at the 7-11 off of Central Freeway.

Last week, Loa was arrested at a home on Harris Lane after a domestic disturbance.

Officers said Loa cursed at them then tired to get away, and a foot chase ensued, after which Loa was arrested for evading.

In March 2020, Loa was charged with criminal trespass at Faith Mission, from which he has also been barred.