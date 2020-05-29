WFPD: Teen jailed twice in seven days on probation violation, drug charges

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls teen who attracted attention in 2017 by starting an online shoe business, then in 2018 for robbing another teen of shoes at gunpoint, has been back in jail twice in the past eight days.

Lane Preston Lukash, 19, was arrested Thursday, May 21 a motion was filed to revoke his probation. Lukash was released the following day. Lukash was arrested again late Wednesday night, May 27, following a traffic stop at the corner of Southwest Parkway and Fairway Boulevard. According to police, officers said they smelled marijuana and had Lukash and the other occupants step out of the vehicle.

Officers said a search revealed four THC cartridges and some capsules that tested positive for meth in the glove box and between the front seats.

Officers also said none of the occupants admitted to the narcotics being theirs, and Lukash was placed under arrest.

In 2017, Lukash started his own online business trading and selling sneakers, which expanded into an online store due to demand.

In 2018, Lukash was arrested and charged with taking a pair of shoes from another student at gunpoint.

A witness said Lukash had set up to meet the student and told him he was going to rob the student.

In September 2019 Lukash was sentenced to eight years probation, and on May 11 a motion to revoke that probation was filed.