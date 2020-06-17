WFPD thankful for the community’s support

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The members of the Wichita Falls Police Department are thanking the citizens of Wichita Falls.

In a post, the WFPD said they are truly blessed by the support for them and their mission to serve the people well. The post goes onto say the uplifting notes on their patrol cars, the compliments sent to the department’s leadership and the meals or drinks that have been secretly paid for have been truly appreciative.

WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper has also experienced this and he is thankful for the support.

“I brag about Wichita Falls all of the time with friends or officers or retirees or trainers that are living around the nation and they ask about what’s going on here,” Eipper said. “I say we have full support, I mean we are blessed, I don’t know how any other way to put it.”

The post ends by saying, “we understand that we are expected to perform our job for which we are paid. However, there’s nothing more motivating for us, especially when times are difficult than receiving accolades from those whom we serve.”