WFPD: Thief locks homeowner in bathroom

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls resident leads police to a man he said locked him in his bathroom and stole his car, phone and other property.

Danny Castro is charged with theft over $2,500.

The victim told officers Castro was a casual acquaintance who came to his house on Wenonah last January and locked him in the bathroom then left in the victim’s 2013 Kia.

The victim said he tracked the stolen phone on another device and called the police and led them to a parking lot on Brook where the car was located.

The victim also provided police with photos and video police said show Castro taking the car and other items.

A warrant was issued for Castro and he was arrested and booked into jail Monday.

Castro also has another theft case pending in which prosecutors have filed to revoke his probation. A hearing is set for November 3.

In that case, he received two years probation in 2016 for a theft at a Wichita Falls funeral home.

Police said the owner noticed money going missing at night so he installed a hidden camera and when his phone app went off notifying the camera had detected motion, he checked and saw Castro, a member of the night cleaning staff, going through desk drawers.

He called police and officers found him inside and arrested him.

They said he admitted taking cash and officers found $120 of the $266 the owner said was in the envelope taken from the desk.