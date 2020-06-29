WFPD: Three officers diagnosed with COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Three Wichita Falls police officers have tested positive for COVID-19, according to WFPD Public Information Officer Charlie Eipper.

Further details, including the officers current status, when they tested positive or how they were infected were not made available.

According to Eipper, Wichita Falls Police Chief Manuel Borrego has briefed the department on specific measures to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Eipper said officers have been wearing masks in the hallways and common areas of WFPD buildings, social distancing has been enforced and group meetings and briefings are rare.

Eipper also said WFPD has adjusted some schedules in order to keep the minimum number of officers inside closed quarters as possible.