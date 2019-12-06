WFPD Tips for a safe holiday

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department is reminding the community that during this time of the year, car and house break-ins are on the rise as thefts are looking for packages to steal.
To make sure you have a safe and fun holiday, the police department has provided the following tips:
- Avoid having unattended packages on your porch
- Do not leave your garage doors open or unsecured
- Do not leave packages or any items in your vehicle in plain sight.
- Remember to lock, take and hide
- And finally, if you see something suspicious call the police department