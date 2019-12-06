WFPD Tips for a safe holiday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department is reminding the community that during this time of the year, car and house break-ins are on the rise as thefts are looking for packages to steal.

To make sure you have a safe and fun holiday, the police department has provided the following tips:

  • Avoid having unattended packages on your porch
  • Do not leave your garage doors open or unsecured
  • Do not leave packages or any items in your vehicle in plain sight.
  • Remember to lock, take and hide
  • And finally, if you see something suspicious call the police department

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story