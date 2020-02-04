WFPD to get upgrades to police vehicles

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It may not be too long until you don’t see anymore classic Crown Victoria police cruisers riding around anymore.

A bid for the purchase of new Ford utility police interceptors was approved this morning at city council.

Every year the city and the police department phase out about 10 to 12 old models of police cruisers.

The upgrade will see 12 new police SUV’s come in and Police Chief Manuel Borrego is happy with the models coming in.

“They perform extremely well, they’ve got good turning radius for us, they’ve got good speed if we need it in a pursuit they are just a more practical vehicle for us,” Borrego said.

City manager Darron Leiker thinks it comes at the right time for the city too.

“You don’t want to replace them too quick or you’re wasting tax payer money. And you don’t want to wait too long or they’re out of order, they’re in the shop. So we think we’ve kind of got that sweet spot figured out,” Leiker said.

The new cars will benefit the health of officers and will provide the force with extra backup options if they need.

“More room, more room for the officers getting in and out. It’s a lot better for their back and their knees so it’s just performed extremely well,” Borrego said.

“With that many patrol cars out in the field, you’re always going to have some that are down for mechanical reasons or get invovled in an accident and taken off the street and that’s why too, we keep backups so that if one is in the shop, we always have the right number of folks deployed,” Leiker said.

The new cars and the support from city council are a huge help to what officers have to do every day.

“We’re appreciative of the council for approving these and you know putting some good cars out there for us to go out there and serve and protect our community,” Borrego said.

And while the classic Crown Victoria’s will still be on the road, Chief borrego says he hopes to phase out the last of the crown victoria’s in the next few cycles.