WFPD to hold press conference for updates on first WF murder in 2020

WICHITA FALL (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police Chief Manuel Borrego will speak at a press conference Saturday at 1 p.m. with updates on the murder of Carolyn High.

High, 65, was murdered Sunday, Jan. 26, and officials began an investigation into the first murder

WFPD Public Information Officer Jeff Hughes said officers responded to a call just before 3:45 p.m. Sunday in the 3500 block of Cumberland Avenue.

Hughes said when officers arrived they saw a High lying in the driveway across from Jarratt Park.

The press conference will be at the Public Service Training Center in the 700 block of Flood Street.

If anyone has information about this crime or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest updates on this investigation.

