WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — On Thursday WFPD will hold a press conference to announce developments in the Wilder McDaniel case.

The press conference will take place at 1:30 p.m. at the Wichita Falls Public Training Center. Wichita Falls Police Chief Manuel Borrego, District Attorney John Gillespie and Sgt. Sheehan with the Crimes Against Persons Unit will be present.

Texoma’s Homepage will be streaming online and on Facebook.