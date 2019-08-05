WFPD to host Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events training

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department will host a Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE) training on Thursday, August 15, 6 p.m. at the Public Safety Training Center located at 710 Flood St.

The CRASE course, designed and built on the Avoid, Deny, Defend (ADD) strategy developed by ALERRT in 2004, provides strategies, guidance, and a plan for surviving an active shooter event. This is an informative class only. No weapons are allowed.

Along with the CRASE training, the WFPD will also cover current Texas State laws pertaining to gun ownership.

The class is free and open to the public. If you are interested in attending click here.