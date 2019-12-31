WFPD to host free active shooter training sessions for citizens, local businesses

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Active shooter situations happen all the time, and the Wichita Falls Police Department wants to ensure that citizens, local businesses, churches, neighborhood associations, and organizations are prepared when a situation arrives.

That is why they’re hosting a free active shooter event for the public called “CRASE”. CRASE stands for Civilian Response To Active Shooter Events.

This event will provide strategies, guidance, and plans for any active shooter situation.

If you’re interested in a free training session, click here to fill out the form and a CRASE trainer will contact you to schedule an event.

