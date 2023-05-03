WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you’re interested in learning to ride like a motorcycle cop, then you’ll want to check out the Wichita Falls Police Department’s first ever Motorcycle Citizens’ Riding Academy.

WFPD motorcycle officers will be teaching how to operate their bikes safely on public roadways, with the goal of the one-day academy to provide free training to local riders.

The instructors will emphasize training on braking, maneuverability and overall control of the motorcycle.

“We’re going to be teaching techniques and skills that improve your riding capabilities and make you more comfortable out on the roadway,” WFPD Officer John Gordon said.

“A motorcycle in comparison to a car or truck is a lot smaller in size,” WFPD Officer Brett Wise said. “Obviously, the visibility is less. On a motorcycle you see more around you; however, the vehicles around you may not see you.”

The officers even showed us a demonstration of a technique they teach at the riders’ academy called the “360.”

“This is just a basic 360,” Wise said. “This would be one-leg of an exercise we call the intersection. What this is going to do is help you make tighter turns and prevent you from going out into other lanes in traffic. It will make you a safer rider when you can make tighter turns.”

The Citizens’ Riding Academy will be held Saturday, May 13, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the parking lot of Colonial Church on Maplewood Drive.

If you want to apply, you can email your name and number to WFPDMotors@gmail.com.

There are 25 spots open for the academy.