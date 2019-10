WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— To bring the community and law enforcement closer together, the WFPD is hosting an event called “National Night Out.”

This event takes place tonight from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Kiwanis Park Pavilion.

There will be free food such as hot dogs and chips provided by First National Bank, and free drinks provided by the Wichita Falls Citizen Police Academy Association.

There will also be door prizes and more.