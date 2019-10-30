WFPD: Traffic stop leads to ID theft arrest

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is arrested after police said they found him in possession of 15 pieces of ID information belonging to eight different people.

Corey Page is charged with possession of identifying information.

According to police, at around 2:15 Monday, Page was driving a green Honda near the Burlington and failed to signal.

Officers sais that Page had a parole violation out of Travis County and they searched him.

That’s when they said they found the ID information of other people.

Page has previous arrests for sexual assault and burglary.