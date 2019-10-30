Breaking News
Wichita County woman arrested on animal cruelty charge

WFPD: Traffic stop leads to ID theft arrest

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is arrested after police said they found him in possession of 15 pieces of ID information belonging to eight different people.

Corey Page is charged with possession of identifying information.

According to police, at around 2:15 Monday, Page was driving a green Honda near the Burlington and failed to signal.

Officers sais that Page had a parole violation out of Travis County and they searched him.

That’s when they said they found the ID information of other people.

Page has previous arrests for sexual assault and burglary.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Weather Wednesday 10/30

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weather Wednesday 10/30"

DNA Cracks Cold Case: Jane Doe Identified

Thumbnail for the video titled "DNA Cracks Cold Case: Jane Doe Identified"

Lucky Dog Survives Wild Ride

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lucky Dog Survives Wild Ride"

A popular program at a Minnesota cat shelter has kids reading to cats.

Thumbnail for the video titled "A popular program at a Minnesota cat shelter has kids reading to cats."

3 CHILDREN 1 ADULT DEAD Nat

Thumbnail for the video titled "3 CHILDREN 1 ADULT DEAD Nat"

Birthdays & Anniversary 10-30-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversary 10-30-19"

Wearable device uses "neuromodulation therapy" to help control essential tremors.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wearable device uses "neuromodulation therapy" to help control essential tremors."

Cat helps kids with glasses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cat helps kids with glasses"

WF 4B Board meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF 4B Board meeting"

Early voting times change

Thumbnail for the video titled "Early voting times change"

What The Tech: Google tracking

Thumbnail for the video titled "What The Tech: Google tracking"

Man arrested after attempting to take officer's gun

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man arrested after attempting to take officer's gun"