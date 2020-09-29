UPDATE: Multiple people detained for human trafficking, driver arrested for driving without license and speeding

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) —

UPDATE: Sept 29, 3:33 p.m.

According to Sheriff David Duke, this is a human trafficking situation.

This started as a routine traffic stop around 12:42 p.m in the 900 block of Central Freeway where police said they stopped a white SUV for speeding.

When they pulled over the SUV to get the driver’s information, they noticed 11 or more adults “packed in the backseat.”

Duke said the SUV was coming from Albuquerque, New Mexico and the driver transports people from Albuquerque to Dallas frequently.

There will be no criminal charges for the detainees and ICE officials are on there way to the scene from Dallas with a bus to take the detainees into custody.

The driver of the SUV was arrested for driving without a license, proof of insurance, and speeding.

The SUV will be impounded.

Duke also said ICE officials will take over for further investigation.

A traffic stop in Wichita Falls lead the discovery of multiple people in one vehicle Tuesday afternoon.

Wichita Falls police responded to a call about a traffic stop around 12:42 p.m. in the 900 block of Central Freeway near the tourist bureau.

Multiple agencies are on scene including Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

