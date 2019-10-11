WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — On Thursday at approximately 8:20 p.m. officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a black Hyundai Santa Fe near 31 and Holliday.

The driver was identified as 54-year-old Brian Terry and the passenger was identified as 49-year-old Angela Pendley.

Terry gave consent for officers to search the vehicle at which time they located in the center console a marijuana cigarette and a small plastic bag that contained a white crystal-like substance that showed positive for methamphetamine when field-tested.

Terry stated that the marijuana was his but neither she or Pendley claimed ownership of the methamphetamine.

Both suspects were arrested and transported to the Wichita County Jail.

While at the jail, Pendley was searched and was found to be concealing a plastic bag that contained 7.19 grams of a crystal-like substance on her person. The substance was field tested and rendered a positive for methamphetamine.

Terry was charged with possession of a substance in penalty group one, possession of marijuana and driving while license invalid.

Pendley was charged with manufacturing/delivery of a substance in penalty group one, tampering with evidence and two traffic warrants.