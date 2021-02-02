WFPD transitions to new crime data reporting system

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department is changing its crime measurement and data reporting to the federal government.

Previously, crime statistics have been reported under the Uniform Crime Reporting program.

This program has been replaced by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s National Incident-Based Reporting System.

As of January 1, the WFPD joined approximately 7,000 other law enforcement agencies in the United States who are currently reporting under NIBRS.

NIBRS captures detail on each single crime incident, as well as on separate offenses within the same incident, including information on the victims, known offenders, relationships between the victims and offender, arrestees, and property involved in crimes.

The four main benefits of NIBRS are:

Provides greater specificity in reporting offenses

Collects more detailed information

Helps give context to specific crime problems

Provides greater analytic flexibility

It’s important to note the difference between UCR data reporting and NIBRS data reporting.

If a suspect burglarizes five cars in one parking lot in one night, it would appear in UCR as one incident, but it would appear in NIBRS as five incidents.

While this may give the appearance an agency has higher crime levels, it’s important to observe NIBRS for several months to accurately judge an agency’s level of crime.

Citizens can learn more about the new data reporting system by visiting the NIBRS official website.

Wichita Falls citizens can view specific reported data for Wichita Falls here.

