WFPD: Two arrested after using pepper spray to steal mayo and other items from wheelchair-bound woman

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two people are behind bars Monday afternoon after allegedly robbing a wheelchair-bound woman of some common household goods.

William Henderson Wichita County Jail booking photo

William Henderson, 20, and Rochelle Conbrey, 34, were arrested and charged with aggravated robbery on July 26.

Officers with The Wichita Falls Police Department responded to the 1300 block of 16th street at 9:11 a.m. to investigate a robbery with a weapon.

According to Public Information Sergeant Charlie Eipper, officers spoke to the victim who said she had been pepper-sprayed and robbed.

Henderson and Conbrey approached the victim and during a confrontational conversation, Conbrey took out pepper spray from her purse. Henderson took the pepper spray from Conbrey and sprayed the victim. The pair then took mayonnaise, potato chips, and a portable fan from the victim and left the scene.

Rochelle Conbrey Wichita County Jail booking photo

The victim was able to tell the officers the names of the suspects. The officers found the two suspects about 15 minutes later on the 1000 block of Holliday Street.

The suspects were found to be in possession of the victim’s property and pepper spray.

According to officials, the victim is “physically challenged and must travel in a wheelchair.”

Bonds for Henderson and Conbrey are unknown at this time.