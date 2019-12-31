WFPD: Two arrested for theft of vehicle, possession of meth

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two people are were arrested Sunday after Wichita Falls Police said they stole a car and were caught with meth.



Both Brittney Fehr and Seth Thompson are charged with theft of a vehicle and possession of substance penalty group 1.



On Sunday just before 8:30 p,m., police said they saw a 2018 silver toyota corolla, that had been reported stolen earlier in the day, driving in 500 block of Kemp Blvd.



Officers then stopped the vehicle at the Dairy Queen off of Kemp.



Police said Fehr was driving the vehicle and Thompson was in the passenger seat.



Officers then contacted the owner who told police that neither Thompson nor Fehr had permission to be driving the vehicle and that they did not know them.



A search of the vehicle was then conducted incident to arrest.



Police said they found a cigarette box in the middle console that contained a crystal like substance that later tested positive for meth.



Because the meth was in reach of both Fehr and Thompson, both were charged with possession.



Bonds for both suspects have been set at $5,000.