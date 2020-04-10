Breaking News
No new COVID-19 cases in Comanche Co., southern Oklahoma counties
WFPD: Two arrested with multiple charges including weapons; theft

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department announced that they arrested two males while investigating a series of car burglaries around the Flo Drive and Carlson Road area near the Walmart on Greenbriar Road on Thursday.

  • Jaylon Combs Richardson, 18
  • Elijah Grant, 19

Officers said they observed Jaylon Combs Richardson, 18, in the parking lot of the Walmart on Greenbriar Road. Police believed Richardson was known to have an outstanding active warrant for Robbery.

Police said Richardson was on foot and in the company of another male who was later identified as Elijah Grant, 19.

According to the statement when officers approached them, Richardson was apprehended without incident, however, Grant took off running but was caught and arrested.

Richardson was found to be in possession of a firearm that was stolen in one of the nearby vehicle burglaries according to WFPD.

Richardson was charged with the following;

  • robbery
  • unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
  • theft of a firearm
  • possession of marijuana.

The press release said Grant was found to be in possession of a firearm that was taken a few days ago in a non-related vehicle burglary. Grant was charged with the following; evading arrest, unlawful carrying of a weapon, theft of a firearm.

