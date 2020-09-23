WFPD: Two men charged after trying to sell gun at O’Reilly Park

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Police were called to a gunshots call around 8:20 p.m. on Front street at O’Reilly Park.

Investigators said two people went to sell a gun at the park and got into an argument with the buyers.

That’s when police said two men started firing rounds at those trying to purchase the firearm.

An eyewitness who reached out to our newsroom said one man was shot at three times while running away from the scene.

The witness also said after seeing the shooting, the driver looked at her and said, “He tried to rob me.”

Officers were able to track down everyone involved and charged two men with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Police said no one was hurt.

This incident is under investigation, stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to learn more information.