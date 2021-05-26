WFPD: Uncle punches autistic nephew and sister

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One Wichita Falls man is behind bars after police said he punched his sister and autistic nephew.

James Edward Leftrick was arrested Tuesday, May 25, 2021, after his sister called the police to report an assault.

James Leftrick Wichita County Jail booking photo

According to the arrest affidavit officers were called to the 1700 block of Lucile Ave. in reference to an open line unknown 911 call.

When the officers arrived the victim told them her brother had assaulted her and her son and then ran away.

The victim told officers that her brother stuck her on the left side of her face. The victim also stated that Leftrick hit her autistic son who lives in a group home.

The victim’s son indicated that Leftrick hit him on the left side of his face as well.

The affidavit also states the victim said that Leftrick had been drinking alcohol all day.

While officers were on scene, Leftrick returned, and “it was immediately apparent that the order of an alcoholic beverage was emitting from his breath,” the affidavit states. Officers said that his eyes were bloodshot and he had staggered steps.

While officers were questioning Leftrick, he said several times to himself that he “did not do nothin” and wanted to lay down. Leftrick also claimed that his family started the incident.

Leftrick has been charged with injury to a child, elderly or disabled individual and assault family violence with a previous conviction. His bonds total $20,000.