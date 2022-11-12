WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Undercover police arrested a man suspected of selling Fentanyl laced pills.

Gonzales

According to the arrest warrant and affidavit, on Nov. 9, 2022, undercover officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department contacted Justin Solomon Gonzales, via social media, and asked him if he had any “30’s”, a slang term for Percocet pills, which are commonly counterfeit and contain Fentanyl.

Gonzales agreed to sell four pills for $100. The officers went to Gonzales’ house on Oceola Avenue and bought the pills from Gonzales. The blue pill with M30 imprinted on them tested positive for the presence of Fentanyl.

On Nov. 10. the WFPD Special Operation Unit executed a narcotics search warrant at Gonzales’ address. He was detained and while searching him, admitted he had two “Percs” inside his sock. Police also found two pills suspected of being laced with Fentanyl inside Gonzales’ house.

He was arrested and charged with the Manufacture or Delivery of a Substance, Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Marijuana. He also had a warrant for Aggravated Robbery. His bond was set at $175,000 by a judge.