WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department has released an update on the condition of a driver injured in a pin-in wreck on Harding Street Sunday.

According to WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper, the wreck happened at 2:48 p.m. at the intersection of Harding Street and Thompson Road on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

Police officers found that a 2001 Chevrolet Monte Carlo failed to negotiate a curve at the intersection and rolled, striking a utility pole and coming to rest on its side.

The 35-year-old driver and sole occupant of the car was pinned inside the vehicle.

The Wichita Falls Fire Department was able to extract Brooks from the vehicle, and he was taken to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital via Care Flight.

Early in the investigation, police on the scene believed the man to have serious, life-threatening injuries, but after being hospitalized, his injuries are believed to be less severe.

Sgt. Eipper said the driver had sustained several broken bones and some bruising.

The WFPD Crash Investigations Unit is investigating the cause of the wreck.