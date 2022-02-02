WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As the temperature continues to drop and the moisture on the roads begins to ice over, law enforcement and transportation officials want to remind you to stay inside if at all possible.

If you must leave home, be smart about it.

Wichita Falls Police Department’s Sergeant Charlie Eipper said if you’re getting out tonight, be especially careful on the bridges.

Eipper said drivers should try to find a route that will take them over as few as possible because that’s where the ice will form first, and the thickest due to all the cold air underneath.

And of course, be sure your vehicles have been checked out so there is less chance of breaking down and getting stranded.

“Make sure you’ve got plenty of anti-freeze, gasoline, don’t run out of gas in this stuff here, carry a cellphone, make sure it’s charged in case something does happen and you get stranded and go off the road that we can get you help,” Eipper said.

He said to pick a route with the least amount of traffic so you can drive slowly.

“Watch your speed, make sure you’re thinking ahead, don’t forget that you’re gonna have to start braking a lot sooner than you usually do because if wait and then you brake too hard, your wheels lock up, and then you’re in trouble,” Eipper said. “That’s when you lose control.”

And don’t forget to ensure your windows and outside mirrors are clear of ice before you get on the road.

Eipper said it’s common to see people driving way too fast for conditions and lose control because there is an accident and they trying to drive and look at the accidents at the same time.

So best advice Wednesday and Thursday nights, stay home where it’s warm if you can.