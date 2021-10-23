WFPD use fingerprints to ID US 287 victim

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The body that was found Saturday morning on US 287 has been identified as a local woman. The victim was identified by her fingerprints.

However, officials are not releasing the woman’s identity until her relatives have been notified. (UPDATE: The victim has now been named.)

Around 8:45 a.m. Saturday, October 23, police responded to US 287 near Windthorst Road in reference to a possible human body seen on the northbound lanes of the highway.

Investigators initially believed the woman may have been struck by a vehicle.

An official news release update said that detectives have ruled the incident a suicide. There is still an ongoing investigation into the hit-and-run vehicle.

US 287 was reopened a few hours after the incident occurred.

If you have any information that could help the WFPD in this investigation, please call the WFPD Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888 or the WFPD non-emergency line at (940) 720-5000.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more.