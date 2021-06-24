WFPD using K9 unit to find Dustin Nails after chase, possibly hitting woman with a car

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Search efforts are underway in Wichita Falls for a man well-known to law enforcement after police say he slammed an SUV into a tree, possibly hitting his girlfriend with the vehicle as she jumped out.

It happened around 7:30 Thursday evening at Lawrence and Alabama. Wichita Falls police and Sheriff’s deputies soon had a four-block perimeter set up between Lebanon and Sherman and York and Alabama.

Then a K-9 officer arrived to search for Dustin Nails, who is already accused of abducting a woman earlier this year.

According to a Sergeant on scene, after the SUV hit the tree, Nails jumped out of the vehicle and took off running. And, earlier at around six Thursday evening, there were reports Nails was ramming a woman’s vehicle and other vehicles in the green suburban.

The 34-year-old is awaiting trial for burglary, intending another felony and for evading arrest. He also allegedly abducted a woman, who was reported to be Nails’ girlfriend, in February. Nails is out of jail on a $150,000 bond.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.