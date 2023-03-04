Wichita Falls emergency reponders worked the scene of a fatal accident on Henry S. Grace Freeway Friday night. Photo Credit: Christopher Walker/KFDX-TV

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police release new information about Friday night’s fatal crash.

According to WFPD spokesman Sgt. Charlie Eipper, just before 11 p.m., Friday, officers responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 3100 block of Henry S. Grace Freeway. They found a 2021 Honda Odyssey van, had struck a steel girder for the overpass, and was engulfed in flames.

Officers on the scene said the vehicle appeared to have been traveling north on Henry S Grace at a high-rate-of-speed before leaving the roadway and striking the overpass structure.

The driver, an unidentified 34-year-old woman, was the only occupant and was dead at the scene. The WFPD Crash Investigation Unit responded, and the body was sent for autopsy. Eipper said the investigation is pending.

