WFPD: Walmart employees’s keys taken from locker, car stolen

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A 37-year-old Burkburnett man is arrested after police said a Walmart employee’s car was stolen earlier this month by a man who got her keys from her locker at work.

Billy Wayne Crawford has two charges of theft added to about three dozen other arrests.

The victim said her car was stolen May 9 from the Walmart on Central Freeway and that surveillance video showed a man with shoulder-length hair and a goatee took her purse from her locker.

The next day police said the car was located at a convenience store on Northwest Freeway, and the speakers, speaker box and a wallet were missing.

Surveillance video from that store showed the same suspect getting out and going into the store then leaving in a different car.

That car was stopped by Burkburnett police five days later and Crawford was arrested.

Records show Crawford has more than three dozen arrests and 10 convictions for theft or burglary.