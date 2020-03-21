WFPD warn of COVID-19 related scam

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department are issuing a warning after multiple scams surface regarding coronavirus and certain prevention.

In a press release, WFPD officers state scams come through emails claiming to be from the CDC offering more information on the pandemic.

They also warn of phishing emails asking for personal verification, so people can receive money during this situation.

Another caution is for those who are selling counterfeit products such as masks, sanitizers, protective gowns and more.

They encourage you to go to the CDC website for accurate information on the virus and prevention.