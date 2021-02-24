WFPD warn residents of Oncor phone scam

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— The Wichita Falls Police Department is warning people about an Oncor phone scam that’s going around.

According to the police department, the scammer will call claiming to be an Oncor representative and threaten to turn your phone off within an hour for not paying the bill and if the bill isn’t paid at that very moment over the phone.

This is not Oncor, it is a scam police officials said.

If you have billing questions or disputes to report to Oncor or any utility company, always reach out to them to make sure you’re speaking to the actual representatives for that company.

If you believe you’re a victim of this scam, call the Wichita Falls Police department at (940) 761-7792 to file a report over the phone.