WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department is warning residents of a scam.

On November 29, 2022, the WFPD posted to its Facebook page that someone was calling residents asking to raise money on behalf of the police department for the Shamrock’s Foundation Day of Giving.

The department wrote, “This is not legit! We do not solicit funds over the phone for any reason!” in all capital letters.

If you have been a victim of this scam please contact the WFPD front desk at 940-761-7792 to file a report.