WFPD warns of possible child predator after incident at Ross

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department are alerting the community of a possible child predator who attempted to lure a child away from their family in a local discount store.

Security camera image of suspicious person

WFPD officers responded to the Ross store located in the 3600 block of Call Field Road on Wednesday, December 22 at approximately 9:55 p.m. to investigate a suspicious person.

The reporting person told the officers that she and her 13-year-old daughter were in Ross when her daughter was approached by a suspicious male.

The male attempted to lure her daughter to the backpack area.

The mother said her daughter was approached by the male twice. The daughter said the male showed her a bag with Mickey Mouse on it and showed her his right forearm where he had a Mickey Mouse tattoo.

The mother described the subject’s vehicle as a blacked-out Dodge Challenger with silver/chrome wheels.

WFPD officials encourage residents to be alert for possible predators during the busy Christmas shopping season.

If you have any information on this suspicious person, please call the WFPD non-emergency number at 940-720-5000.