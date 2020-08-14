WFPD warns of scam involving iTunes gift cards

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police Department released information about a phone scam in Wichita Falls on Friday.

A person has been calling local Wichita Falls residents posing as a WFPD officer and demanding warrant payment in the form of iTunes gift cards.

In a statement, WFPD said, “Please do not fall this scam! We DO NOT call and ask for phone payment from our citizens for any reason.”

If you receive a call like this, please hang up and do not give them any financial information.

If you feel that you have already been a victim, please call WFPD front desk at 940-761-7792 and file a report.