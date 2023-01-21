WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police arrested a man after the Organized Crime Unit and SWAT executed a search warrant last week.

According to the affidavit, WFPD arrested Donald Ray Williams, Jr. when a search warrant was served at an apartment in the 1300 block of 11th Street on Thursday, Jan. 19. A gallon-sized clear baggy was found containing a crystal-like substance under the sofa in the living room. The substance tested positive as methamphetamine and weighed 2.6 pounds.

They also found a large digital scale with the same crystallized residue on it, unused empty baggies and 28 grams of suspected meth in a cup near the scale.

Williams was arrested and charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, over 1 gram and under 400 grams. He was jailed on a $100,000 bond.