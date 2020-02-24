WFPD: Wichita Falls man enters apartment with ax and knife looking for wife

A Wichita Falls man was arrested Friday after police said he broke into an apartment with a knife and an ax looking for his wife doing drugs with another man.
Vern Gerstner, 59, told officers he entered the apartment at High Point Village on Friday at around 7 p.m.
Gerstner said the door was unlocked and that after entering, he left.
The victims, however, told police that they opened the door because they thought Gerstner was a maintenance man and that he forced his way in with an ax in one hand.
After leaving, the victims told officers than Gerstner then came back with a knife and then left again, leaving the victims in fear for their life.
At the Wichita County Jail, police said a jailer found a clear plastic bag containing a crystal like substance inside Gerstner’s pocket.
The substance tested positive for 1.1 grams of meth.
Gerstner is charged with burglary of a habitation and possession of a controlled substance.
His bond is set at $55,000.