WFPD: Wichita Falls man enters apartment with ax and knife looking for wife

A Wichita Falls man was arrested Friday after police said he broke into an apartment with a knife and an ax looking for his wife doing drugs with another man.



Vern Gerstner, 59, told officers he entered the apartment at High Point Village on Friday at around 7 p.m.



Gerstner said the door was unlocked and that after entering, he left.



The victims, however, told police that they opened the door because they thought Gerstner was a maintenance man and that he forced his way in with an ax in one hand.



After leaving, the victims told officers than Gerstner then came back with a knife and then left again, leaving the victims in fear for their life.



At the Wichita County Jail, police said a jailer found a clear plastic bag containing a crystal like substance inside Gerstner’s pocket.



The substance tested positive for 1.1 grams of meth.



Gerstner is charged with burglary of a habitation and possession of a controlled substance.



His bond is set at $55,000.