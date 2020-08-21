WFPD: Wife assaults husband during celebration of her sobriety

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman who police said terrorized her family when she couldn’t get meth because of COVID-19 restrictions is arrested again for allegedly assaulting her husband during a celebration of her being sober.

Heather Lea Hernandez, 38, was booked into jail today for assault of a family member.

Police went back to the family’s home in the 100 block of North Glencoe when the man told them his wife had flipped.

He said they had been separated some time but she had come over to celebrate her being sober.

He said she seemed fine until they had a couple of drinks and she began to scream then began to hit him.

He said the children were locked in the back bedroom and he went outside where she followed him and hit him some more.

When he tried to push her away he said she bit him in the hand.

Officers said they saw wounds on his upper body and a bright red mark on his neck and a circular wound on his hand.

In April, police arrested Hernandez for assault at the same location.

They said the man and his son talked to them from a bedroom window where they and his six-year-old daughter were hiding.

The man told them his wife had been doing meth but had not been able to get a supply from her dealer because of COVID restrictions and was having fits of rage for two days.

The fits included kicking the dogs, trying to fight their son, hitting the husband when he tried to protect the son and throwing a glass at the husband.

At one point, he said he was trying to get their daughter out of the room, when Hernandez punched their son in the jaw.

Hernandez has nine previous arrests including three for family violence in 2011, 2014 and in April.