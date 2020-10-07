WFPD: Wife confronts husband with frying pan, hits with brick after looking at phone

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita falls Police said a woman who said she discovered her husband was cheating on her grabs a frying pan and went to confront him about it while he was asleep.

Melissa Fobbs is charged with assault family violence causing bodily injury. She was released from jail on Saturday.

When officers arrived at their home on Wyneth Drive Friday night they said Fobbs told them she had looked on her husband’s phone and discovered her husband was cheating on her with other women.

She said she got a frying pan for self-defense, then went to confront him in the bedroom where he was sleeping.

She said she woke him up and they got in a heated argument and they left the house and went in the front yard where she grabbed a brick and threw it at him.

She said she thought she missed him, but he fell to the ground and picked up the brick so she grabbed a weed eater for self-defense.

Police said the husband was limping and confirmed her version of the dispute, and said the thrown brick had caused him to fall and injure his knee.