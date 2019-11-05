WFPD: Woman arrested after attempting to return stolen merchandise

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — Wichita Falls police said a woman, who failed in her attempt to get a refund on a stolen Xbox controller went back to the shelves in a Walmart to steal more items and switch price tags on others.

Yolanda Trevino has been charged with theft and fraudulent destruction, removal or concealment of writing.

Police say security staff at the Walmart on Greenbriar said when customer service refused to make a refund without a receipt, Trevino put the controller back in the basket and went back to the shopping aisles.

They said they observed her replace a price tag of $7 on a T-shirt with one priced at $3, and scan it twice and put two $7 shirts in her basket.

They said she also had license plate brackets and a blanket she did not pay for, plus the stolen Xbox controller she tried to return.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Mauled To Death: Ohio Woman Killed By Dogs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mauled To Death: Ohio Woman Killed By Dogs"

Cameras capture zip line fall at FL Urban Air

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cameras capture zip line fall at FL Urban Air"

Caged Puppy Pulled From Illinois Lake

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caged Puppy Pulled From Illinois Lake"

Overdue Library Book

Thumbnail for the video titled "Overdue Library Book"

Birthdays & Anniversary 11-5-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversary 11-5-19"

Animal ordinance changes and city council preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Animal ordinance changes and city council preview"

Chamber relocation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chamber relocation"

Tuesday election poll

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday election poll"

Fortress of faith adventures fall festival

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fortress of faith adventures fall festival"

Crime Stoppers- church grafiti

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crime Stoppers- church grafiti"

Sonic Theft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sonic Theft"

maplewood extension

Thumbnail for the video titled "maplewood extension"