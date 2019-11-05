WFPD: Woman arrested after attempting to return stolen merchandise

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — Wichita Falls police said a woman, who failed in her attempt to get a refund on a stolen Xbox controller went back to the shelves in a Walmart to steal more items and switch price tags on others.

Yolanda Trevino has been charged with theft and fraudulent destruction, removal or concealment of writing.

Police say security staff at the Walmart on Greenbriar said when customer service refused to make a refund without a receipt, Trevino put the controller back in the basket and went back to the shopping aisles.

They said they observed her replace a price tag of $7 on a T-shirt with one priced at $3, and scan it twice and put two $7 shirts in her basket.

They said she also had license plate brackets and a blanket she did not pay for, plus the stolen Xbox controller she tried to return.