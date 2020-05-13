WFPD: Woman arrested after throwing knife at boyfriend during argument

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police officers have arrested a woman after she allegedly threw a knife at her boyfriend and stabbed him in the abdomen Wednesday afternoon.

According to Wichita Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Charlie Eipper, officers were called to the corner of Lincoln and Burkburnett Road just before 5:30 p.m.

Eipper stated both the victim and the suspect, Mary Zollicoffer, 52, were at their house in the 500 block of Burkburnett Road.

Eipper stated the two were arguing when Zollicoffer threw a knife at the victim and stabbed him in the abdomen.

The victim walked from the house and called police.

AMR and Wichita Falls Fire Department were on scene, and the victim suffered a non-life-threatening injuries.

Zollicoffer was arrested for aggravated assault-family violence.