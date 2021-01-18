WFPD: Woman arrested for assaulting fiancé with broom, fire poker after suspecting infidelity

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Police said a Wichita Falls woman thought her fiancé was on the phone with another woman and attacked him with her fist, a broom and a fireplace poker, then shattered the back window of his truck with firewood.

Lindsey Ann Lafferty, 39, is charged with assault family violence and criminal mischief over $750 and under $1500.

Lafferty is currently being held at the Wichita County Jail on bonds totaling $2,000.

According to authorities, officers responded to a call for a disturbance just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of North Beverly Drive.

The victim told an officer he was outside talking to his brother on his phone when his fiancée, Lafferty, came outside and accused him of cheating.

Police said the victim told them Lafferty then punched him in the face with a closed fist, momentarily stunning him.

The victim told authorities Lafferty then went back into the house and returned with a broom with which she hit the victim four times, then went back into the house and returned with a fire iron and struck the victim in the back twice with it.

The victim told police he then ran and got into his pickup truck when Lafferty grabbed a piece of firewood and threw it through his back windshield, completely shattering it.

Police said Lafferty first denied assaulting the victim, then said she just didn’t want to bring it up, then admitted she assaulted him because she saw him outside on his phone with another woman.