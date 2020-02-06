WFPD: Woman arrested for bitting an officer and threatening to kill her mother

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Four days after she was released from jail on a charge of kicking a Burkburnett Police Officer and making threats to kill her mother, a Burkburnett woman is back in jail on a charge of biting a Wichita County detention officer.

Krystal Gillespie, 30, is charged with assault of a public servant, criminal trespass and resisting arrest.

On Wednesday around 10:15 p.m. officers were called to a convenience store in the 2300 block of Seymour Highway.

Police said Gillespie was asked to leave the store by an employee and refused, saying officers would have to arrest her.

Officers arrived and said she got upset and began to kick the door and push back against officers and thrash around as they tried to cuff her.

Once at the jail, police said Gillespie began thrashing and kicking again and bit one of the detention officers on the right thumb.

She had been released Saturday after being arrested in Burkburnett and charged with assault of an officer, terroristic threat and resisting arrest.

Police responded to a home on West Fifth last week to investigate an argument.

They said Gillespie’s mother told them Krystal came home and began yelling and cursing at her for no reason and even threatened to kill her with a knife when she went to sleep.

The mother told officers she recently had surgery and feared for her life because she would not be able to defend herself.

When an officer was putting Gillespie in cuffs, he said Gillespie kicked him in the leg.

Officers said Gillespie’s sister confirmed the threats.

Gillespie has had three arrests for terroristic threats and five for criminal trespass in the last two years.