WFPD: Woman arrested for driving intoxicated with 3 children

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 21-year old Wichita Falls woman is charged for driving while intoxicated with children in the car.

Last night around 8, officers said they recieved a call about a reckless driver that pulled into the old Pioneer restaurant on Southwest Parkway.

When officers arrived they said they found Jaylyn Crump with the car in drive.

Officers said a young boy was sitting in the front seat without a safety seat and two young girls in the back seat secured.

Officers said Crump told them she was on her way from a friend’s house and she may have been “tipsy, but not drunk.”

Officers said she had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech and that they could smell alcohol on her breath.

All three children were under five years old.