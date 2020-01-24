WFPD: Woman arrested for stealing $99 worth of steaks

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman with numerous prior convictions and arrests for shoplifting is arrested again. This time for stealing steaks worth $99 from a United supermarket, where she has been banned since at least 2017.

Danica Thrasher, 40, is charged with theft under $2,500 with two or more prior convictions and criminal trespass.

Police were called to United on Iowa Park Rd. about 7:30 pm Thursday.

Employees said Thrasher was seen concealing several packages of steaks in her purse.

They said she then walked rapidly toward the front of the store.

When employees confronted thrasher, police said she ran outside the store and threw the steaks on the ground.

Thrasher has 5 previous convictions all for theft.

In one of those cases, police say she rammed a Walmart security officer with a grocery cart full of stolen items and jumped into a waiting car.

She has seven other cases now pending for shoplifting or trespassing from Walmart or United where she has been banned.

She also has a case pending for child endangerment after her one year old baby tested positive for cocaine.

She was arrested in November when authorities said she failed to show for her plea hearing on the endangerment charge.